Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$165.00. 1,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.19.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$171.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

