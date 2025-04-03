Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €591.40 ($642.83) and last traded at €590.20 ($641.52). Approximately 179,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €582.40 ($633.04).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €548.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €509.99.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

