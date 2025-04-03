BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 29,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 25,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.