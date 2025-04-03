Ethena USDe (USDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $205.37 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $205.37 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 5,251,703,733 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 5,260,976,449.14546373. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9998663 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $172,176,965.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

