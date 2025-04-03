Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 3,868,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.