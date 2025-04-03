Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,756,240 coins and its circulating supply is 187,755,818 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

