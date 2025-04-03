Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Declines By 12.4%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 28th total of 635,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
HomeStreet Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of HMST stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 132,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,752. The stock has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 40.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
