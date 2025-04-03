Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12 month low of $3,900.00 and a 12 month high of $3,900.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

