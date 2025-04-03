Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.75.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

