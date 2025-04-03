Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 31st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, Duke Energy, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that are primarily engaged in the development, production, or installation of solar energy technologies. These investments typically provide exposure to businesses involved in manufacturing solar panels, developing photovoltaic systems, and delivering related renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.81 on Monday, reaching $255.74. 91,498,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,221,267. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,747. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.00 and a 200 day moving average of $471.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $301.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,361. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.30. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.33.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,952,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. Vistra has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.04. 2,269,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,594. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.82. 4,354,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,575,959. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

