Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Request has a total market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00004383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,601.71478857 with 844,292,691.41916329 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10558262 USD and is down -11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,456,139.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

