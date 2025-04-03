HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.