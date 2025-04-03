Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £149.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.05. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 175.78 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 285.88 ($3.71).
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Celsius Heats Up: Acquisition, Analyst Upgrade Fuel Momentum
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.