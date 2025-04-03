Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £149.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.05. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 175.78 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 285.88 ($3.71).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

