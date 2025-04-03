iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,949 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,411,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 780,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.