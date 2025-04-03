World Investment Advisors Acquires 14,557 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after buying an additional 320,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,071,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,721,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,229 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $43.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

