Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,659,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 704,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,932,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.