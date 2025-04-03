Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,913 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $14,447,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $12,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. The trade was a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

