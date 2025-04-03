SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

