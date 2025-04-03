World Investment Advisors Purchases 54,451 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2,351.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,451 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

