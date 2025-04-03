Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,298 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,573.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

