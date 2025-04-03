Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after acquiring an additional 484,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $437.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.