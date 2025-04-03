Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 354 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,269,000 after acquiring an additional 362,637 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in PACCAR by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 100,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $123.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

