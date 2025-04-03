Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $918,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

RSG opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day moving average is $214.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

