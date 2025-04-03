ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

