Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,258,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 2.6 %

Vertiv stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.