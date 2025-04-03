Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Posts Earnings Results

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

