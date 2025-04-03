Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Posts Earnings Results

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.
About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II
