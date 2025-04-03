Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511,716 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American International Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

