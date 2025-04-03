Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 531.99 ($6.91), with a volume of 3115320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581 ($7.54).

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.73.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

