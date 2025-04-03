Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 189,528 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,528 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $139,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

NYSE DELL opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.