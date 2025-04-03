Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:EXROF Q4 Earnings

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exro Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exro Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EXROF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,533.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million.

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.