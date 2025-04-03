Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $589.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.77.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.