World Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

