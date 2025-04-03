World Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.