Rpo LLC Purchases New Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Eventbrite Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE EB opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Eventbrite Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
