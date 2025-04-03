Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in APi Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

