Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

