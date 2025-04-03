Diametric Capital LP Sells 10,035 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

