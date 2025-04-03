iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

