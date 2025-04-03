World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,528 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

