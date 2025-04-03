World Investment Advisors Purchases 18,528 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.77.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.