Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,499 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,276,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.6 %

NCLH opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

