1,032 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

