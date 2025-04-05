ROI Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 6.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,606,291,000 after purchasing an additional 810,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $146.29 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,976 shares of company stock valued at $138,632,902 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

