Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,690,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

