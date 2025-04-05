Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $402,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $81.32 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

