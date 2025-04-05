Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ASPN opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $447.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

