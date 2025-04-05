Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,695,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $395,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

