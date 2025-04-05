Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $63,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,036.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.4 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.47. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $246.43 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.