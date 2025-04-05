Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $69.46

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.46.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 2,215 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $126,742.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,137.38. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYTM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

