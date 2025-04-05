Wellington Management Group LLP Has $78.57 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,760,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,285 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of PRA Group worth $78,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 170,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PRA Group by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 267,015 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 6.5 %

PRA Group stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

About PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

