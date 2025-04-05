Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $88,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $245.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

