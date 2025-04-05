O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $25,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,981,119 shares in the company, valued at $109,824,423.96. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

PSIX opened at $20.30 on Friday. Power Solutions International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $467.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 293.35% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

